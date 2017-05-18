C3 Pure Fibre
Boxing: Cayman 4-0 in England

May 17, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Dariel and Hopkin Ebanks continued their tour of England as they took to the ring for the second fight of the trip.

Dariel Ebanks took to the ring versus Oliver Kitchen, and would go onto win in a 3-round decision and won fighter of the night for the second week.

Coach Ryan Barrett’s thoughts on the fight, “Dariel was struggling to find his range in the 1st round, so we told him to close the gap down, and once he did that he took over the fight. Dariel was fighting a good kid here, a bit of a local hero who sells lots of tickets, so i’m pleased to see him win so convincingly in front of a very partisan crowd.”

Cayman’s Hopkin Ebanks defeated Thomas Hunter of Finchley ABC Boxing. Coach Barrett said “Hunter was expected to beat Hopkin but again, Hop showed why I have some much trust in him. He boxed beautifully, winning a clean cut points win.”

Both Dariel and Hopkin Ebanks will continue their camp in South England, as they prepare for this weekend’s fights in Luton, Bedforshire. 

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

