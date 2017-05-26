Boxing: Cayman finishes 6-0 in England

Two of Cayman’s amateur boxers will depart from their tour of England a perfect 6-0, as both Dariel and Hopkin Ebanks were both successful in their final bouts this past weekend in Dallow, Luton.

In their tour of England both fighters fought 3 times each over the course of an 8-week camp, finishing with 3 wins each.

Head Coach Ryan Barrett on Hopkins Ebanks most recent performance:

“Hopkins won on points again and really beat his guy up, giving him two standing counts in rounds one and two. Now it’s just time to get the finishing touches in before we head back on the 4th of June”.

Chambria Dalhouse also joined the team last week and began here training for this year’s youth Commonwealth Games in Bahamas starting 17th July.

