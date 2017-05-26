C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Boxing: Cayman finishes 6-0 in England

May 25, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Two of Cayman’s amateur boxers will depart from their tour of England a perfect 6-0, as both Dariel and Hopkin Ebanks were both successful in their final bouts this past weekend in Dallow, Luton.

In their tour of England both fighters fought 3 times each over the course of an 8-week camp, finishing with 3 wins each. 

Head Coach Ryan Barrett on Hopkins Ebanks most recent performance:

“Hopkins won on points again and really beat his guy up, giving him two standing counts in rounds one and two. Now it’s just time to get the finishing touches in before we head back on the 4th of June”.

Chambria Dalhouse also joined the team last week and began here training for this year’s youth Commonwealth Games in Bahamas starting 17th July.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: