Brac fire truck crash: Rusty bolt blamed

An accident reconstruction expert says rusty parts caused a Cayman Brac fire truck to crash earlier this year.

Accident re-constructist Collin Redden says failures from the parts, including a rusty bolt are to blame for the incident where the truck flipped up-side down on the Charles Kirkconnell airport runway.

In his report Mr Redden says the rusty bolt snapped off during a speed test. The truck was travelling at a speed of 27 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Other areas of rust along the axle also impacted the structural integrity of the 10 year-old Oshkosh truck. Those rusty areas were highlighted in a 2014 inspection.

Mr Redden says there is no robust maintenance programme in place such as those recommended by the appliance manufacturer and other regulatory or advisory bodies. He also recommended proper driver training.

Currently experienced operators show younger ones how to drive and respond to emergencies.

