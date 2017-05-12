C3 Pure Fibre
Brac fire truck crash: Rusty bolt blamed

May 11, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
An accident reconstruction expert says rusty parts caused a Cayman Brac fire truck to crash earlier this year.

Accident re-constructist Collin Redden says failures from the parts, including a rusty bolt are to blame for the incident where the truck flipped up-side down on the Charles Kirkconnell airport runway.

In his report Mr Redden says the rusty bolt snapped off during a speed test. The truck was travelling at a speed of 27 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Other areas of rust along the axle also impacted the structural integrity of the 10 year-old Oshkosh truck. Those rusty areas were highlighted in a 2014 inspection.

Mr Redden says there is no robust maintenance programme in place such as those recommended by the appliance manufacturer and other regulatory or advisory bodies. He also recommended proper driver training.

Currently experienced operators show younger ones how to drive and respond to emergencies.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

