Today’s focus is on the latest education data report which shows students performance results remained stagnant over the last three years. Joining me to discuss the 2015-2016 education report is former minister and Savannah Primary school PTA president Mark Scotland.
-
Share This!
Breaking down latest education data
May 16, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
CAL responds to Jam flooding by cutting change fees
May 16, 2017
Crime • News
2 weekend collisions result in DUI arrests
May 16, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.