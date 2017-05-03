BREAKING: Fatal accident in East End

9:20 p.m. update: Four people are believed dead following a two-car crash Tuesday (2 May) in East End.

Cayman 27 understands from fire services officials on the scene speaking on the condition of anonymity that the crash followed a police pursuit.

It’s believed a Jamaican national was killed. Initial reports suggest the Jamaican and another man were trying to evade police when they collided with another car head-on. It’s believed three of the deceased are visitors to the island.

A Cayman Islands Fire Service spokesperson confirms it is a fatal crash, the first in the Cayman Islands in 2017.

The incident happened on Austin Conolly Dr.

Police, fire services and ambulances crews are at the scene.

Cayman 27 will provide further updates as they become available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

