Breaking: Seymour gets green light, joins Progressives Government

Premier Alden McLaughlin’s new Government has grown by one.

Moments ago Independent Bodden Town East candidate Dwayne Seymour announced his decision to join the Progressives-led Government.

This followed a unanimous vote by his constituents at a town hall meeting at Bodden Town Civic Centre tonight.

Mr McLaughlin confirmed to Cayman 27 that Mr Seymour committed to join the unity government and he will be given a ministerial post. However he did not disclose what portfolio.

Mr Seymour’s addition brings to 13 the number of elected members forming the new Progressive-led Government giving Mr McLaughlin a wide majority.

Mr Seymour now joins Independents Tara Rivers, Austin Harris and CDP leader McKeeva Bush and his two members Bernie Bush and Captian Eugene Ebanks in the new coalition government.

Cayman 27 will have more on any further developments and tune in to our newscast at 6pm tomorrow for more details as we continue to follow the formation of the new coalition government.

