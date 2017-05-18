Bryan blames Sunday confusion for missed agent appointment deadline

George Town Central candidate Kenneth Bryan told Cayman 27 five of his agent appointments were rejected after missing the 14th May deadline. He’s one of three candidates to do so.

Mr. Bryan said the Elections Office could have better handled the inevitable confusion of a Sunday deadline, but the Elections Office maintains it bent over backwards to give candidates plenty of advance notice.

With seven days to go before elections, candidates like Mr. Bryan are running full-throttle.

“Every candidate is really busy trying to do a million things and get to all the constituents that they can,” said Mr. Bryan.

He told Cayman 27 somewhere in the hustle of the campaign he missed the 14th May deadline to submit some of his agent appointments.

“Unfortunately the 14th of this month fell on a Sunday, so I was unaware of what to do and I wasn’t given any directives on how to handle that matter, so I just made sure to make sure that they were in on the Tuesday, because we know that Sunday, the Elections Office is not open as well as Monday was a holiday,” said Mr. Bryan.

“We’ve literally bent over backwards to assist candidates, starting with nominations day on 29th March,” said Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell.

Mr. Howell said his office has sent candidates multiple reminders, including an email dated 11 May.

“We actually received quite a number of applications for agents on the Friday before, the 12th, and we also received emails up until just about midnight on the 14th from a range of other candidates appointing a persons electronically,” said Mr. Howell.

“The Elections Office, basically said, you know, I could’ve called or emailed them in, I didn’t know that option was available to me, so therefore I didn’t do so,” said Mr. Bryan.

As a result, five of Mr. Bryan’s agent appointments were rejected.

While he does accept some of the blame for missing the deadline, he told Cayman 27 he’s saddened for the missed opportunity.

“Now I’m not gonna have that option simply on the basis that I didn’t know that the deadline was on a Sunday,” said Mr. Bryan.

Mr. Howell would not share the names of other candidates to miss the agent appointment deadline.

