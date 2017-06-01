Bryan explains rejection from cabinet

George Town Central’s MLA Kenneth Bryan who is not in the new cabinet addressed his constituents at Town Hall Monday night (30 May) on why he was not going to be there.

“I spoke to Moses Kirkconnell the Deputy Premier-elect early this morning (30 May) twice on the phone they relayed to me that they have completed their administration and they weren’t interested in my services to this administration,” Mr. Bryan explained.

Mr. Bryan told the crowd how close the independents were to inking a deal with CDP leader McKeeva Bush before things took a sudden turn.

Mr. Bryan said he is focusing on his constituency and said he now has his sights set on serving as a member of the opposition.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

