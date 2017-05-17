C3 Pure Fibre
Builders law amendments

May 16, 2017
Philipp Richter
As some contractors are installing glass windows, the new builders law aims to offer businesses and consumers more transparency in the industry. 

That’s according to Planning Director, Haroon Pendohie, who says the law helps keep a level of standards, as each contractor now has to register as a contractor.

He says this will give consumers the opportunity to view the register with those who have enlisted. 

“But there is a level playing field, everyone knows you’re a contractor, you don’t have that situation where I operate as an architect, I operate as an quantity surveying firm, an estimator firm, etc., but I do contracting on the side, so it brings us a much needed level of transparency across the board,” Director of Planning, Haroon Pendohie. 

For more information about the builders law, visit www.planning.ky

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

