Builders law amendments

As some contractors are installing glass windows, the new builders law aims to offer businesses and consumers more transparency in the industry.

That’s according to Planning Director, Haroon Pendohie, who says the law helps keep a level of standards, as each contractor now has to register as a contractor.

He says this will give consumers the opportunity to view the register with those who have enlisted.

“But there is a level playing field, everyone knows you’re a contractor, you don’t have that situation where I operate as an architect, I operate as an quantity surveying firm, an estimator firm, etc., but I do contracting on the side, so it brings us a much needed level of transparency across the board,” Director of Planning, Haroon Pendohie.

For more information about the builders law, visit www.planning.ky

