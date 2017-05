With the Cayman Islands Athletic Association elections just around the corner (25 May), CIAA member Bernie Bush says he aims to right many wrongs if elected CIAA President.

Bush says the majority of the current committee need to be replaced in order for real change to happen.

Bush goes on to site lack of sponsorship, abuse of association monies and lack of athlete recognition as some of the issues at the top of his list.

