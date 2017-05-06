C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Business Beat: Czech Inn Grill

May 5, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

For this week’s business beat, we get an inside look into a Caribbean European fusion restaurant in Bodden Town.

The Czech Inn Grill, was opened four months ago by former Grand Old House and Morgan’s Harbour  chef, George Zitterbart and his wife Dahema.

The restaurant which has walls covered with trinkets and memorabilia from all over the world, serves traditional European dishes such as chicken schnitzel and Caribbean staples like jerk burgers.

“They can come with swimsuits, they can come with suit, they can come with work clothes, they can come wet, they can come with anything you have, you can just come and sit and feel comfortable, they don’t feel like they don’t fit there, everyone is feeling this rustic place, that’s what it means to me, it doesn’t matter who you are where you are from, it’s just sit and be happy and enjoy the food, said Co-Founder of the Czech Inn Grill, George Zitterbart.

The Czech Inn Grill is located just off of Bodden Town road right after Lake Destiny drive and is open every day except Monday.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: