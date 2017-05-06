Business Beat: Czech Inn Grill

For this week’s business beat, we get an inside look into a Caribbean European fusion restaurant in Bodden Town.

The Czech Inn Grill, was opened four months ago by former Grand Old House and Morgan’s Harbour chef, George Zitterbart and his wife Dahema.

The restaurant which has walls covered with trinkets and memorabilia from all over the world, serves traditional European dishes such as chicken schnitzel and Caribbean staples like jerk burgers.

“They can come with swimsuits, they can come with suit, they can come with work clothes, they can come wet, they can come with anything you have, you can just come and sit and feel comfortable, they don’t feel like they don’t fit there, everyone is feeling this rustic place, that’s what it means to me, it doesn’t matter who you are where you are from, it’s just sit and be happy and enjoy the food, said Co-Founder of the Czech Inn Grill, George Zitterbart.

The Czech Inn Grill is located just off of Bodden Town road right after Lake Destiny drive and is open every day except Monday.

