C.O.R.E. programme is back but credit rates cut

May 8, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Those wanting to use renewable energy through CUC’s C.O.R.E. programme can once again do so but the country’s energy provider won’t be paying energy producers as much for what they produce.

CUC recently announced new capacity for the Consumer-Owned Renewable Energy Programme, where producers receive credits for generated power.

The programme had been on hiatus from taking on new energy producers since March, when it reached its six-megawatt limit.

OfReg recently approved another two megawatts for smaller, private systems.

Under the previous rates, residential producers could earn 32 cents per kilowatt hour.

That rate has been cut to 30 cents per kilowatt hour for the smallest systems and 26 cents per kilowatt hour for systems generating between five and 10 kilowatts. CUC bills consumers at an average rate of 11 cents per kilowatt hour.

Another megawatt has been allocated specifically for use by government entities. The rate for Government is 21 cents per kilowatt hour.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

