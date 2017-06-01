C3 Pure Fibre
Cabinet assignments in progress, McTaggart to be Finance Minister

May 31, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is yet to formally announce portfolio assignments, but he shared with Cayman 27 that Roy McTaggart will be the new Minister of Finance, Moses Kirkconnell will retain Tourism Ministry and he will be giving up the Ministry of Health which he held in his previous term of office.

Mr McLaughlin said the first order of business for the new government is to formulate and construct the ministries and assigning responsibilities.

“I am going to do Financial Services for certain and the deputy Premier is going to continue in Tourism, so we know those. But the actual full construct of the portfolios we have not settled yet,” McLaughlin said.

The full Cabinet includes Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Joseph Hew, Tara Rivers and Dwayne Seymour. 

Austin Harris, Barbara Connolly, Bernie Bush, Captain Eugene Ebanks and David Wight are expected to be named Councillors.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

