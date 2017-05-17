C3 Pure Fibre
CAL responds to Jam flooding by cutting change fees

May 16, 2017
Kevin Morales
Cayman Airways is cutting fees for some Jamaica-bound flights after flooding wreaks havoc across several parishes.

One month after floods caused nearly US $4 million in damage, a low-pressure system lingering over the country has several parishes under water again. With flash flood warnings still in effect for much of the country, Cayman Airways is waiving change fees for those traveling to Jamaica.

It applies to passengers ticketed prior Sunday (15 May) for travel between 16-18 May. Passengers will be responsible for any difference in the fare. Travel for the changed flight must be completed by 26 May.

Jamaica’s government has allocated more than US $1.3 million dollars to repair damage stemming from the heavy rains. 

