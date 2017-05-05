C3 Pure Fibre
Candidate beats drum for more agriculture

May 4, 2017
Joe Avary
Bodden Town West candidate Chris Saunders told Cayman 27 the country needs to return to its agricultural roots.

He said the country has failed to take advantage of its agricultural potential, and pointed to the decrease in goat and pig farmers on Grand Cayman in recent years. He suggested prioritising agriculture at home, and exploring opportunities to farm abroad.

“This is an opportunity for us not only to grow our own food, but even look at our investment in terms of buying land in other places close by, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and see what arrangements we can come to in terms of getting food for our own country,” said Mr. Saunders.

He said growing more food here, or importing directly from Caymanian-owned farms in the region will bring health benefits, as many foods imported from the US are treated with preservatives he believes are linked to cancer.

