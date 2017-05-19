C3 Pure Fibre
Car crash causes ETH pile-up, woman arrested for DUI

May 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
An early morning crash along the Easterly Tibbetts Highway leads to the arrest of a 64-year-old West Bay woman on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to the RCIPS just before 10 am (18 May) 911 received a report that a car collided with a CUC pole along Easterly Tibbetts Highway in the vicinity of Nelson Quay and flipped over.

The 64 year-old female driver was not injured. However she was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken into police custody.

The damaged CUC pole and the vehicle have been removed.
The accident caused a pile-up of morning traffic.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

