Car plows into utility pole, cuts power to parts of West Bay

Some West Bay residents were left without power Friday (12 May) after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on North West Point Road, north of Invicta Drive.

Power was out for several hours as crews worked to restore the pole.

Police say the driver fled the scene after the collision but was later found at a nearby residence and arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The 30-year old West Bay man is out on police bail.

Multiple e-mails sent to CUC seeking details on the power outage were not returned.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

