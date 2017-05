Police are searching for a dark blue Honda Accord they say was stolen Wednesday (24 May) along Mary St., in George Town.

Officers responded just before Noon to a report of a stolen car near Walker House, according to the RCIPS. The owner parked it there around 7 a.m. and discovered it missing around Noon.

It has a registration number of 111-002.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 949-4222.

