The lineup has been announced for the fourth round of Cayman 27 National Debates.

West Bay South candidates Tara Rivers and John Jefferson Jr. take the stage with West Bay West candidate Paul Rivers, West Bay North candidate Mervin Smith and West Bay Central candidate Katherine Ebanks-Wilks.

Tammi Sulliman will host the event while Ben Meade and Johann Moxam add their analysis.

Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday (10 May) on Cayman 27.

