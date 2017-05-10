In one day’s time Cayman will host the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference at the Kimpton Seafire. It’s a conference that explores sustainable energy options and other initiatives. Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss this and more is CTEC organiser James Whittaker.
Cayman readies for transitional energy conference
May 9, 2017
1 Min Read
