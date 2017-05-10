C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman readies for transitional energy conference

May 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
In one day’s time Cayman will host the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference at the Kimpton Seafire. It’s a conference that explores  sustainable energy options and other initiatives. Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss this and more is CTEC organiser James Whittaker.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

