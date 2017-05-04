C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Cayman’s emergency responders prep for hurricane season

May 3, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Cayman’s emergency responders met up at the Government Administration Building Wednesday (03 May) for a hurricane exercise.

Various departments along with the Hazard Management Cayman Islands (H.M.C.I) practiced efficient communication amongst themselves as we head into the hurricane season.

Hazard Management’s Simon Boxall said communication amongst different departments is the most significant action during hurricane preparedness.

“If the Cayman islands are in the watch arc for a hurricane we’ll start to kind of ramp up our monitoring and then maybe an alert maybe issued at 72 hours or the watch at 48 hours” Mr. Boxall said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: