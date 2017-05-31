Cayman’s “National Unity” Government to take office tomorrow

Cayman’s new Progressives-led Government of national unity is in place.

Progressives Leader Hon. Alden McLaughlin returns as Premier, with CDP leader Hon McKeeva Bush as House Speaker and Independents Tara Rivers and Dwayne Seymour as ministers.

Independent Austin Harris takes up a councilor post, as well as, Captain Eugene Ebanks. CDP deputy leader Bernie Bush takes up the deputy Speaker post.

Attention now turns to the LA for tomorrow’s (31 May) swearing in.

As for Cabinet assignments Mr McLaughlin says those will be made at tomorrow’s event. Juliana O’Connor- Connolly, Dwayne Seymour, Joseph Hew, Roy McTaggart will take up ministerial posts. The rest of the Government team will take up Councillor posts.

Premier McLaughlin achieved something many doubted he could do, he formed a Government joining forces with his opponents and after five days of intense negotiations.

“I’m exhausted, but quite satisfied with the Government that we managed to put together, it’s a government of national unity representing the Independents, the CDP and the Progressives,” Mr McLaughlin said.

On Monday Mr McLaughlin and his Progressives team, joined with long-time rival the CDP leader and his team and Independents to form the Government and despite the naysayers.

“I believe this Government has a good a chance as any to not only just hold together, but to achieve what is in the best interest of the islands over the course of this term,” the Premier said.

Mr McLaughlin says he has the full backing of his team and the members of his administration, as for setting policies, he said all members of the government will have a say.

“The way I operate the business of Government through the caucus they will have every opportunity to put those ideas and perspectives forward and help shape and influence government policy,” Mr McLaughlin shared.

While he faced backlash on social media for retaining premiership Mr McLaughlin said those who joined to form the government agree he’s best suited.

“I am the individual, and the only individual who has broad enough support and appeal to lead a government at this time, were that not the case I would not have been able to put this government together,” Mr McLaughlin said. And you can tune it to Cayman 27 from 10 am tomorrow for live coverage of the swearing in ceremony at the LA.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

