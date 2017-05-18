Caymas Carnival success

CayMas this past weekend was another successful weekend of carnival celebrations.

The roads were blocked and the crowds were out. Masqueraders – Cayman 27’s very own anchor Janelle Muttoo included, went out to take part in the festivities in some very captivating costumes.

Despite the heat of the day, paraders marched along with the soca fest giving the people of Cayman a show to remember.

No doubt the abundance of alcohol helped to keep a pep in their step.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

