CDP remains proud of reputation

CDP’s Chairperson Tessa Bodden said the reputation of the Cayman Democratic Party (CDP) should not be in question after multiple reports concerning decisions made by party leader McKeeva Bush.

Ms. Bodden said the CDP is fully supportive of the final and all other decisions made by the party leader during a weekend of various political reports.

As for Mr. Bush joining forces with arch rival Alden McLaughlin, Ms. Bodden offered her congratulations on a deal well done and gave straight answer when asked if the party’s legacy is finished.

“Absolutely not, as a party we always said we’d do what’s best for the people of the Cayman Islands and in Mr. Bush’s negotiations he’s trying to do exactly that and I think he’s got the best possible deal out of everything that was on the table and I congratulate him and the party stands behind him and all the consultants in this matter,” Ms. Bodden explained.

Ms. Bodden said Mr. Bush opting to put differences aside with Premier Alden McLaughlin shows strength instead of weakness and said the party is currently looking ahead to the next election.

