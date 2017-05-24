Child cruelty cases in court

A teacher and a female student appeared in court today to face child cruelty charges in separate cases.

In one case teacher Delbert Griffiths appeared in summary court where Magistrate Valdis Foldats set a court date of 6th June for his trial to begin.

Mr Griffith is currently suspended from employment, in the other case a student – who is not to be named due to the fact she is a minor – is also accused of child cruelty.

Her trial was postponed until 3rd June.

Her case is being investigated by the Department of Children and Family Services and she is being counselled by a team of social workers.

