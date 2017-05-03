Chris Saunders launch

Bodden Town West candidate Chris Saunders launched his campaign over the weekend drawing a crowd of over 100 people.

The political hopeful, once a founding member of the United Democratic Party, is running in his home-town constituency as an independent.

He outlined a six pillar plan, which includes removing politics from education, increasing work permit fees and bringing back free health care for retirees, but what Mr. Saunders says people took most from his event is his new style of representation.

“We look what is happening in Bodden Town West, we have two candidates that have popped out of no where, no one knows where they came from before nomination day.

But this is what it is about, they are not here to represent the people, they are here to represent the party, what you have seen tonight and what I am hearing from speaking to people is that they don’t want that anymore, they want people representing them, people fighting for them and that is what I am putting for and that is why I am running,” said Political Hopeful, Chris Saunders.

Mr. Saunders had the support of fellow independent Kent McTaggart at the event Saturday night.

