CIAA responds to concerns around qualifying times, athlete treatment

May 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
3 Min Read

Late Friday afternoon, the Cayman Islands Athletic Association sent a response to Cayman 27 in regards to 345 Athletic Club President Derek Larner over allegations that they’ve set unfair qualifying times for the 2017 Island Games, as well as treating his athletes unfairly and phasing female distance runners out of international competitions.

Here is the CIAA’s response:

The Selection Committee which Mr. Larner sits on is one of several CIAA Committees that has no discretionary powers as it results to any decision made by the Executive body. The said Committee makes recommendation regarding qualifying standards which is then sent to the Executive Committee for ratification. The Committee is not bound to accept any recommendations.

The qualifying standards are not official until it is ratified by the Executive Committee and hence should not be shared. In this case Mr. Larner abused his privilege and disclosed the standard with his athletes before it was ratified hence creating a problem.

We also note his reference to Tabitha Parchment, The CIAA standard are and should be competitive, as our aim is to produce medal winners or contenders. We strongly refute Mr. Larner’s comment that we want to keep his females athletes from competing.

As it relates to his athlete being withdrawn from the Pan Am Games Team, that decision was taken by the LOC of those Games and had nothing to do with the Association or the CIOC. Several athletes were withdrawn from the Cayman Islands Athletic Team.

As you may appreciate any manager for a team has to have some experience and knowledge of the sports. In this case we could not allow anyone that was not vetted by the Association to accompany Ms. Cole to an event sanctioned by CIAA. Further all members of the Association were notified a year in advance that a US Visa is required for International travel as the Association could no longer bear the additional expense. The final decision for all international competitions for the Cayman Islands Athletics team rest at the Executive level.

Regarding the VICTRIX Ludorum , Firstly the CIAA is not responsible for the Interscholastic Championships. We sanction this meet by providing officials and technical support. Executive Members of the CIAA we asked to make a decision based on instructions from the chairman of the Inter Secondary Track & Field Meet. Our decisions were based on the information we had at the time.

The CIAA remains and will continue to be athletes focus.

 

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

