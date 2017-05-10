CIFA and HMCIPS form partnership

CIFA will team with HMCIPS allowing inmates to become qualified coaches and referees.

Prisoners will need to go through a screening process to ensure they meet the requirements for CIFA membership. CIFA approved coaches and referees will then give the inmates a 16-week training program, followed by the inmates receiving first aid and child abuse prevention training.

In return, the inmates have made benches and picnic tables to furnish the CIFA Centre for Excellence in Prospect. This program will give eligible prisoners transferable skills as well as the opportunity to give back to their community.

Up to 15 inmates will be able to participate in this program which will begin in June of this year.

