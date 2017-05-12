C3 Pure Fibre
Clarification: self-financed Saunders spending shockingly small

May 11, 2017
Joe Avary
And now a clarification to Wednesday night’s story about self-funded candidates, and in particular, a comment attributed to Bodden Town West independent Chris Saunders.

“A lot of people are going to be shocked when I see how much money I actually did spend in this campaign,” said Mr. Saunders in an interview with Cayman 27.

Cayman 27 understood him to mean a shockingly small amount, but Mr. Saunders said that point was not spelled out as clearly as it could have been in Wednesday night’s story.

Mr. Saunders told Cayman 27 he expects to spend less than one quarter of the $40,000 spending limit.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

