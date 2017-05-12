Clarification: self-financed Saunders spending shockingly small

And now a clarification to Wednesday night’s story about self-funded candidates, and in particular, a comment attributed to Bodden Town West independent Chris Saunders.

“A lot of people are going to be shocked when I see how much money I actually did spend in this campaign,” said Mr. Saunders in an interview with Cayman 27.

Cayman 27 understood him to mean a shockingly small amount, but Mr. Saunders said that point was not spelled out as clearly as it could have been in Wednesday night’s story.

Mr. Saunders told Cayman 27 he expects to spend less than one quarter of the $40,000 spending limit.

