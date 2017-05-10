C3 Pure Fibre
Coemer Drive speed bumps hit a snag

May 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A routine speed bump laying exercise on Coemer Drive ground to a halt yesterday after vocal protests by a resident.
With elections just two weeks away the incident prompted allegations of electioneering on the part of the government by an Independent candidate.

It was the sounds from the laying of this speed bump metres from her Coemer Drive home that stirred Madhavi Matura to act.

“I came out to see what’s happening and they’d already marked the road and what not and I said ‘Look I would like to get clarification on what was happening there, because I objected to there being speed bumps,” Ms Mathura said.

She says her father signed a petition two years ago agreeing to the speed bumps, but she did not. And she said when she tried to stop the work on Monday (8 May) she was met with aggression.

“It then became an issue where I stood there right by the asphalt… It became a man woman issue and now I have asphalt in my foot,” she said.

Ms Mathura said she reached out to MLAs Marco Archer and Joey Hew for answers since she said 75 per cent residents were not agreement on the speed bumps, as required by law. But Mr Archer says other wise.

In fact, he says in 2015 he walked the area and residents asked for speed bumps. He said he obtained the necessary signatures to go ahead.

Ms Mathura said she reached out to Catherine Tyson when the work would not stop. The George Town South candidate said the issue was more than a speed bump.

“I am concerned that we are spending government’s money. Are we able to spend government’s money to get political mileage? That’s my concern with all of this,” Ms Tyson argued.

Mr Archer refuted the allegation. He said this was a planned exercise.

Work was halted Monday on the second speed bump after Ms Mathura’s objections. The Ministry of Planning defended the speed bumps. It said they were requested by residents and had been on the NHA’s long list of projects to do and with the limited resources this was when they could get to it.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

