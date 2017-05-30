C3 Pure Fibre
Community prays on LA steps

May 29, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The steps of the Legislative Assembly (LA) became a place of worship on Sunday evening (29 May) after community members gathered in prayer over the next Cayman Islands government and for all those in the LA.

The gathering was organised by Dr. Linda McField who said the meeting was not politically charged.

“It was not a political meeting it was not to pray against or for any individual or party it was exercising our democratic right as a citizen as a christian,” Dr. McField said.

Mrs. McField said she contacted members of the Legislative Assembly to join the prayer gathering but received no responses.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

 

 

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

