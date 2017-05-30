Community prays on LA steps

The steps of the Legislative Assembly (LA) became a place of worship on Sunday evening (29 May) after community members gathered in prayer over the next Cayman Islands government and for all those in the LA.

The gathering was organised by Dr. Linda McField who said the meeting was not politically charged.

“It was not a political meeting it was not to pray against or for any individual or party it was exercising our democratic right as a citizen as a christian,” Dr. McField said.

Mrs. McField said she contacted members of the Legislative Assembly to join the prayer gathering but received no responses.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

