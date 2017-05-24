Constitutional Commission on the History of voting in Cayman

The Chairman of the Constitutional Commission has released a statement reminding Cayman about the history of our right to vote.

It reads that once Womens’ Suffrage was still being fought for. After women were denied the right to do so in 1948 another attempt was made and petitions were sent out and signed by 358 Caymanian women in 1957.

The demands for women to gain political rights were finally heard by the Legislative Assembly and the Sex Disqualification Law was passed on 8th December 1958.

By 4th July 1959 the rights for women to vote and stand for elections were enshrined in the Cayman Islands Constitution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

