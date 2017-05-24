C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Constitutional Commission on the History of voting in Cayman

May 23, 2017
Add Comment
feliciarankin
1 Min Read

The Chairman of the Constitutional Commission has released a statement reminding Cayman about the history of our right to vote.

It reads that once Womens’ Suffrage was still being fought for. After women were denied the right to do so in 1948 another attempt was made and petitions were sent out and signed by 358 Caymanian women in 1957.

The demands for women to gain political rights were finally heard by the Legislative Assembly and the Sex Disqualification Law was passed on 8th December 1958.

By 4th July 1959 the rights for women to vote and stand for elections were enshrined in the Cayman Islands Constitution.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

feliciarankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: