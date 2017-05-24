Cop arrested for hit and run

An auxiliary police constable has been arrested in connection with a hit and run accident on Sunday which left one woman nursing injuries.

The 50 year old Constable was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of the accident. According to a police statement officers responded to a report of an accident at 12:30 am at Tropical Plaza on Smith Road, where a woman was taken to the hospital after having her foot run over. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

The officer was later contacted at his George Town residence and arrested.

He is currently on police bail.

