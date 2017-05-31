C3 Pure Fibre
Cops investigate attempted murder

May 30, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are today investigating what they believe is the attempted murder of a 51-year-old man who was severely beaten with a baseball bat.

The incident took place on Seaside Way on Saturday (30 May).

Police say they responded to a serious assault around 3:51 pm at a premises on Seaside Way during which the 51-year-old  man received a serious injury to the side of his head, resulting in fractures.

The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is undergoing treatment.

The matter is being treated as attempted murder and is being investigated by the CID. Anyone with information is asked to call 949-7777 or 800-8477 (tips).

A 24-year-old man has since been detained in connection with the incident.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

