Cops meet with East Enders one week after deadly crash

May 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

East End residents and police held an open and frank discussions last night (11 May), one week after a two-car collision in their community claimed the lives of four people.

The outreach meeting was hosted by the RCIPS in the aftermath of a crash and subsequent vandalism of a police officer’s private car.
The crash, which occurred on 2 May, claimed the lives of UK visitors Ian and Pamela Mansell aged 72 and 74 and relative Marlene Wright, 69, as well as, a 22-year-old Jamaican man. Two others, including an 11-year-old boy survived that crash.

Police public relations officer Jacqueline Carpenter says the meeting was positive.
“It was an opportunity for the commissioner to meet a lot of people and I think it was a very successful meeting. The community voiced some of the concerns they had on a number and a rage of issues. It was a very constructive discussion and we are generally pleased with it,” Ms Carpenter said.

Ms Carpenter says the meeting was aimed at finding ways for police to partner with residents and improve relations.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

