Cops probe election offences

May 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police today confirmed they are actively looking into five reports of election offences, including allegations of treating and signs being removed or damaged. However RCIPS media relations officer Jacqueline Carpenter says so far no arrests have been made.

Ms Carpenter says candidates and their agents also have a responsibility to ensure they uphold the election law as they campaign.
She adds the destruction of signs, removing them etc are still criminal offences and members of the public should not be engaging in such acts.

“These are election related offences and so we have to take them seriously and as a society we have to come together and produce the kind of environment inside of which free and fair elections can happen and that is part of why you have election legislation and enforcement of election related offences,” the RCIPS public relations officer said.

Ms Carpenter, as well as, Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell are encouraging members of the public to report any incidents of breaches of the law.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

