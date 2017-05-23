Cops/Customs raid prospect home

Police and Customs personnel made their way to the Prospect community Monday (22 May) to conduct a covert operation.

The team of officers responded to a home on Marina Drive, in the area where police said one person was arrested and a significant quantity of ganja was recovered in an ongoing joint R.C.I.P.S and Customs operation.

A white Ford pick-up truck was also extracted from the yard with the help of a wrecker. Officers on the scene denied on camera interviews based on the nature of the investigation.

Police and Customs personnel made their way to the Prospect Community Monday (22 May) to conduct a covert operation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

