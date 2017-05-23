C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Cops/Customs raid prospect home

May 22, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Police and Customs personnel made their way to the Prospect community Monday (22 May) to conduct a covert operation.

The team of officers responded to a home on Marina Drive, in the area where police said one person was arrested and a significant quantity of ganja was recovered in an ongoing joint R.C.I.P.S and Customs operation.

A white Ford pick-up truck was also extracted from the yard with the help of a wrecker. Officers on the scene denied on camera interviews based on the nature of the investigation.

Police and Customs personnel made their way to the Prospect Community Monday (22 May) to conduct a covert operation.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: