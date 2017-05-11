New changes have been introduced into the Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) programme. Two additional megawatts have been given for the programme. But for those generating power the rates have been cut.

This has been done with the hopes that the two megawatt capacity will be able to go to a greater number of people.

On the matter of rates being cut, President of Cayman Renewable Energy Association James Whittaker stated, “core rates are really tied to what are the economics of solar in general. Because it is a subsidized programme paid by all of the rate payers it is prudent to lower the rates over time as the cost of solar falls over time because then you have less of a subsidiary burden.”

The amount of solar each residential customer is permitted to use on their roof has now been reduced in an attempt to prolong the two megawatt addition.

Commercial customers however no longer have solar services available to them therefore won’t be able to conduct any meaningful solar practices under the new CORE programme changes.

Demand Rates will be introduced, if the rates appear be to viable they may be able to give commercial entities an opportunity to be solar once more. The Demand Rates regime will be fully implemented over a three year period.

The programme will no longer come to an abrupt end as it has in the past. A regulator will be proactive in extending the programme and it will be renewed before it runs out.

