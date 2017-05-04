Costume designers unhappy with Batabano support

For 34 years Reba Dilbert has been making costumes for Batabano and this year she is protesting for funding to continue her work.

Ms. Dilbert said she is one of the only Caymanian designers who is responsible for the costumes worn at Batabano and she said she is getting disheartening responses when requesting funding and said it’s difficult to find people to sponsor her band.

“We’re the only two that’s Caymanian and I’ve been in Batabano for 33 years I should not have to come out with a plaque and stand up and beg I shouldn’t have to do it,” Ms. Dilbert said.

Batabano Chairperson Donna Myrie said, “It is extremely disappointing to see the reluctance in acquiring funding for Batabano to become a reality.”

