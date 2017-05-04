C3 Pure Fibre
Costume designers unhappy with Batabano support

May 3, 2017
Mario Grey
For 34 years Reba Dilbert has been making costumes for Batabano and this year she is protesting for funding to continue her work.

Ms. Dilbert said she is one of the only Caymanian designers who is responsible for the costumes worn at Batabano and she said she is getting disheartening responses when requesting funding and said it’s difficult to find people to sponsor her band.

“We’re the only two that’s Caymanian and I’ve been in Batabano for 33 years I should not have to come out with a plaque and stand up and beg I shouldn’t have to do it,” Ms. Dilbert said.

Batabano Chairperson Donna Myrie said, “It is extremely disappointing to see the reluctance in acquiring funding for Batabano to become a reality.”

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

C3 Pure Fibre

