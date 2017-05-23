Countdown to 24th May, Premier to voters- ‘Go out and vote’

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is urging voters to ensure they exercise their franchise on 24th May.

Premier McLaughlin and his team held a 200 plus motorcade through Grand Cayman culminating in a rally at Savannah Meadows on Saturday.

As he plugged for his party the Premier told voters they have a serious choice ahead and reminded them they have one choice on the ballot this time around.

“Each of us only have one and we have to decide when we go on that very, very serious, at that very very serious time, that very, very serious occasion when we are presented with that ballot we have to decide what am I voting for, “Mr McLaughlin said.

This election will be the first time One Person One Vote electoral process will be used, bringing equality in the voting power available to constituents.

