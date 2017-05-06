Crash survivors recovering, 11year-old boy released from hospital

The 11-year-old boy, one of two survivors in Tuesday’s (2 May) crash, has been released from hospital. The second survivor, a 26-year-old man, remains warded in stable condition.

Both survivors were sitting in the open trunk of the black Honda believed to have caused the wreck on Tuesday that claimed the lives of three vacationers and a 22-year-old Jamaican national. Police are still appealing for any witnesses to contact them as soon as possible at George Town police station at 949-4222 or anonymously on 949-7777 / 800-tips

