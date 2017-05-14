Cricket: Clean Gas, Greenies, Sri Lanka victorious in Elite T20

In Elite T20 cricket, West Bay and Clean Gas squared off at the Smith Oval, with West Bay winning the toss and electing to bat first.

West Bay were lead by Milton Johnson’s 19 and Desrick Dawson’s 18, as the bowling of Clean Gas’ Marlon Hoyte would prove to be a challenge, claiming 4 wickets.

Chasing 96, Clean Gas was led by Paul Manning’s 20 followed by Patrick Heron’s 19, as clean gas would finish with 106 runs and win by two wickets.

Man of the Match was Clean Gas’ Rickel Walker, he bowled for 3 wickets on 25 balls.

The Village Greenies defeated Police by 13 runs, lead by Michael Reid 57 runs.

Man of the Match was Alistair Ifill, who claimed 3 wickets on 24 balls.

Sri Lanka were also big winners over the weekend, they defeated The Village Greenies II by 71 runs, led by man of the match Sam Suberan’s 51. Suberan also claimed three wickets on 24 balls.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

