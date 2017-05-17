C3 Pure Fibre
Cricket: Pakistan wins test series

May 16, 2017
Jordan Armenise
After Pakistan finished the first innings ahead of the West Indies by 129 runs, they may have taken their foot off the gas as the Windies bowlers began to close the gap.

Alzarri Joseph claimed 3 wickets in 15 overs surrendering 53 runs, while Shannon Gabriel claimed two wickets while surrendering 24 runs with Pakistan finished with 550 runs.

Chasing 303 runs, the West Indies needed a huge batting performance to win the test and the series, but did not get off to a good start as Kraigg Braithwaite and Kieran Powell would combine for only 10 runs, while Roston Chase would hit for a century and be named player of the match, but it would not be enough as Pakistan would go onto win by 101 runs.

Player of the series was Pakistan’s Yasir Shah.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

