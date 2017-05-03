Cricket: West Indies vs Pakistan

The West Indies finished off their first innings yesterday, hitting for 312 runs in their 2nd test with Pakistan.

Today, it was Pakistan’s turn to bat in the chase, and they wasted no time as they began their at bats, and were lead by Ahzar Ali’s century, 105 to be exact with 9 fours on 278 balls.

Misbah Ul-Haq was 7 shy of the century as well, hitting 93 including eight 4’s and two 6’s.

Ahmed Shazad also added 70 runs.

The West Indies trail by 41 runs with 9 wickets remaining.

