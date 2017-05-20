Cricket: Windies announced T20 team versus Afghanistan

The West Indies have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 series versus Afghanistan. The squad includes one uncapped player, Ronsford Beaton, the tall 24-year-old fast bowler. All-rounder Jason Holder is being rested for the series. All matches will be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

Here is a look at the team:

Carlos Brathwaite (Captain)

Samuel Badree

Ronsford Beaton

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed

Sunil Narine

Kieron Pollard

Rovman Powell

Marlon Samuels

Lendl Simmons

Jerome Taylor

Chadwick Walton

Kesrick Williams

