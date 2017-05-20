C3 Pure Fibre
Cricket: Windies announced T20 team versus Afghanistan

May 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The West Indies have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 series versus Afghanistan. The squad includes one uncapped player, Ronsford Beaton, the tall 24-year-old fast bowler. All-rounder Jason Holder is being rested for the series. All matches will be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

Here is a look at the team:

Carlos Brathwaite (Captain)

Samuel Badree

Ronsford Beaton

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed

Sunil Narine

Kieron Pollard

Rovman Powell

Marlon Samuels

Lendl Simmons

Jerome Taylor

Chadwick Walton

Kesrick Williams

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

