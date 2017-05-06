C3 Pure Fibre
CULL asks NCC to ponder lionfish import ban

May 5, 2017
Joe Avary
Cayman United Lionfish League, or CULL, is asking the National Conservation Council to consider a ban on the importation of an invasive predator.

CULL told Cayman 27 it’s pleased lionfish is gaining popularity in Cayman for its taste and sustainability, but believes local restaurants should only be serving lionfish culled in Cayman’s waters, not imported from other countries.

“Let’s face it, there are inherent risks in lionfish culling, but you do it because you know that it’s the right thing to do, it’s a sustainable fish to eat, and they’re delicious and it’s helping, but only when those fish are coming off our reef,” said Katie O’Neill, a founding member of CULL.

In 2014 the state of Florida enacted a ban on lionfish imports, with fines of up to $1000 US for violators.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

