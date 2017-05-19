C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Crime News

Customs makes ganja arrests, issues e-cigarette warning

May 18, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Customs officers arrest two Caymanians days apart for ganja-related offences prompting a Customs Department warning that ganja use and importation remains a crime.

According to a Customs media release a 29 year-old man initially arrested with a quantity of hash oil back in January was taken into custody again on 11 May.

In January he was arrested at the airport after arriving from Miami with over 200 disposable vape pens.

Forensic tests confirmed the pens contained hash oil. He’s arrested for possession and importation of ganja.

The woman was arrested on 15 May at the Owen Roberts International Airport with ganja after arriving on a flight from Cayman Brac.

She was also held with several vape pens containing liquid ganja.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: