Customs makes ganja arrests, issues e-cigarette warning

Customs officers arrest two Caymanians days apart for ganja-related offences prompting a Customs Department warning that ganja use and importation remains a crime.

According to a Customs media release a 29 year-old man initially arrested with a quantity of hash oil back in January was taken into custody again on 11 May.

In January he was arrested at the airport after arriving from Miami with over 200 disposable vape pens.

Forensic tests confirmed the pens contained hash oil. He’s arrested for possession and importation of ganja.

The woman was arrested on 15 May at the Owen Roberts International Airport with ganja after arriving on a flight from Cayman Brac.

She was also held with several vape pens containing liquid ganja.

