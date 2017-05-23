Cycling: Abbott takes 10-mile Trial, tie atop Dew Series standings

The Cayman Islands Cycling club held its 10 mile individual trial this past weekend early Sunday morning with only seven points separating Dew Series points leader Michael Testori and last week’s winner, Steven Abbott.

Thirty-three cyclists in total made the trip to Bodden Town for the event, with Abbott finishing the day with the best time two weeks in a row, clocking in with a time of 23:15.825 seconds, tying Testori atop the CAT 1 division with 25 points a piece.

cayman27.ky/…/May-Series-Dew-Classic-Final-Points-Standing-by-Class-as-at-20170521.pdf

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

