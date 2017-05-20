C3 Pure Fibre
Cycling: Abbott takes 57-mile road race, Testori leads Dew Series

May 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Cycling Association held the second race of the Dew Series Classic this past Saturday. The 57-mile race started and finished in North Side as riders completed 3 loops in East End, but 57-miles was not enough as it came down to a photo finish with Steven Abbott edging out Michael Testori by only 4 tenths of a second with a time of two hours, 24 minutes and 17.006 seconds. Marius Deysel, Jerome Ameline, Steven Evans all finished within 2 tenths of each other.

In the overall standings, its Michael Testori leading the way with 23 pt, while Steven Abbott makes a huge jump to second with 15 pt. Pedro Lopez sits in third, Jerome Ameline and Marius Deysel rounds out the top five.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

