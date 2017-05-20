Cycling: Abbott takes 57-mile road race, Testori leads Dew Series

The Cayman Islands Cycling Association held the second race of the Dew Series Classic this past Saturday. The 57-mile race started and finished in North Side as riders completed 3 loops in East End, but 57-miles was not enough as it came down to a photo finish with Steven Abbott edging out Michael Testori by only 4 tenths of a second with a time of two hours, 24 minutes and 17.006 seconds. Marius Deysel, Jerome Ameline, Steven Evans all finished within 2 tenths of each other.

In the overall standings, its Michael Testori leading the way with 23 pt, while Steven Abbott makes a huge jump to second with 15 pt. Pedro Lopez sits in third, Jerome Ameline and Marius Deysel rounds out the top five.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

