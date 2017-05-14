Dart stresses sustainability credentials at CTEC conference

Dart Enterprises stressed its sustainability credentials Thursday (11 May) at the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC).

From Leed-gold certified buildings such as 18 Forum Lane and one Nexus Way, to the solar arrays on many of the structures in Camana Bay, Dart VP and head of community development Chris Duggan outlined the company’s commitment to sustainability, which he told conference attendees, started from the very beginning.

“This development was the Dart nursery, which was developed over 20 years ago, which has now become the largest tropical nursery in the region and has since supplied native, indigenous and endemic plants and materials for all of the Dart projects to date,” said Mr. Duggan.

However, in Mr. Duggan’s 25-minute presentation, no mention was made of its plans to remove more than a quarter mile of beach rock at the site of a future 5-star resort.

